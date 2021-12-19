Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Your dream home awaits! This 13+ acre farm features a sprawling 2,600+ single level home with stunning updates throughout. Kitchen features granite counters, updated appliances & walk-in pantry. Gutters, windows, siding, exterior paint, floors, bathrooms countertops & roof all done in the last 2 years! Property includes 2 wells, 2 barns w/power one w/office, RV carport w/power, year round creek & plenty of room for all of your animals and toys.
3 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $685,000
-
- Updated
