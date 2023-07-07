Welcome to your dream home! This 2018-built 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home offers a spacious open concept living space. Enjoy the large shop with office area, perfect for your projects or storage. Relax on the wrap-around deck and revel in the tranquility. Privacy, modern amenities, and versatility await in this hidden gem!
3 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Albany gategate? What will happen next isn't so clear.
Another in an occasional series about individuals in Albany experiencing homelessness. Two women share their stories.
Have you seen them? They're acceleration lanes. It looks different. Here's how to use them.
Here's what caused it and when the lights are expected to come back on.
Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter Coco Lee has died at age 48. Her sisters said Lee suffered from depression for years and died Wednesday b…