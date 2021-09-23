Have you ever wanted to own an amazing property with current profitable kennel business opportunity? This secluded property located between Lebanon and Sweet Home is an animal lovers dream! Home, Kennel Business, Training Building, 23 acres of fields that are fenced and cross-fenced used for bird field hunting.. So much to see and do with this property. There are additional properties for sale surrounding the main property/business if you'd like an even bigger piece of this gorgeous area.
3 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $1,300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
All lanes of Interstate 5 in Salem are closed at the D Street overpass “for a law enforcement action,” according to a flash alert by the Orego…
- Updated
A man broke into an Albany home on Monday around 4 a.m. and sexually assaulted two girls under the age of 10, according to a press release fro…
- Updated
The Oregon State Police reported that a woman died in a single-vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 1 of Highway 164.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
There were no available adult intensive care unit beds in Linn and Benton counties on Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
- Updated
The Albany Police Department is still investigating a report of a man breaking into an Albany home on Monday and sexually assaulting two girls…
- Updated
A Lebanon man was arrested on Monday for sex crimes committed against multiple victims.
- Updated
It was perfect Scottish weather, according to Shelley Reed of Albany.
- Updated
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon is not seeking reelection next year, it was announced Tuesday afternoon in a press release from the county.
- Updated
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Linn-Benton area.