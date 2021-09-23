 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sweet Home - $1,300,000

Have you ever wanted to own an amazing property with current profitable kennel business opportunity? This secluded property located between Lebanon and Sweet Home is an animal lovers dream! Home, Kennel Business, Training Building, 23 acres of fields that are fenced and cross-fenced used for bird field hunting.. So much to see and do with this property. There are additional properties for sale surrounding the main property/business if you'd like an even bigger piece of this gorgeous area.

