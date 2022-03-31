 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $625,000

Beautiful 3/2 ranch style home with BONUS 30' x 40' shop on .46 acres with privacy perimeter. Updated with new Heat Pump and Water Heater. Being sold partially furnished so brings your luggage and move in. Home sits in the heart of Sublimity and is walking distance to parks, goods, and services. Shop is insulated and has hot water, 220 electric service, (2) 9' bay doors, (1) 8' bay door. Plenty of room to grow in this GEM of a property. Plenty of room for your RV, Boats, or trailers.

