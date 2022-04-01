The popular Elkhorn Plan has 3+ bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, master on the main with walk-in closet, double sink vanity. Den/office on main. Large bonus room with wet-bar upstairs. Kitchen w/custom cabinets, large island, stainless steel appliances. Great-room w/gas fireplace & custom built-ins. Laundry room w/sink & cabinets. Front & back yard landscape with UGS included. 2 car garage door has opener. No added fencing included. Home is 100% complete and ready for new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $614,950
