Accepted Offer with Contingencies. BETTER THAN NEW! Single level, on .25 acre, corner lot. Open floor plan w/great room, vaulted & 9' clngs, gas FP. Kitchen w/custom cabinets, huge island, breakfast bar, SS appl, walk-in pantry, slab granite & tile backsplash. Primary w/vaults, walk-in closet w/built ins, bath w/soaker tub, oversized tile shower, dual vanities, sep. toilet m. RV Pad, 3 car garage, 10x12 workshop w/power, UG sprinklers, covered patio, fenced yard, paver patio & portico w/electric & drip line irr, EV50 Amp outlet too! WOW!!
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $610,000
