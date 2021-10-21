3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $598,500

Quiet country life on edge of city! Finished XL shop w/loft & upgraded power for all your shop equipment. Parking a-plenty & beautifully located just off Hwy 22 for easy commute. Home has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, includes XL eat in kitchen, formal dining, an open foyer w/ princess balcony that leads to a true master on-suite. French doors open into a spacious master bath with separate shower Also, additional media room with hardwired surround sound. All in the beautiful town of Sublimity! HOME WARRANTY INCLUDED