Better than new!! Meticulously maintained 3bed/2bath single level home is a must see! 9 foot ceilings with gas fireplace in the living room. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, full tile backsplash, custom cabinets and stainless appliances. Can lights throughout. Primary suite with huge walk-in closet, full bath with tile shower and soaker tub. Newer carpet and paint in/out. Spacious 3 car garage on large lot. Landscape/UG sprinklers. Extended back patio and shed. Upgraded and move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $594,900
