3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $590,000

Sublimity Opportunity!! Home under 2 years and must close no sooner than May 1st. Cascade Crest community w/o HOA. 1/3 acre, fully fenced with RV parking and expansive front porch. 2 story w/Main floor primary and office. White Cabinets/White Granite and Stainless throughout. Vaulted main and primary. LVP throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Main suite has soaker tub and custom tiled shower. Custom blinds with up/down option. Finished tandem garage. Seller is licensed Broker in State of Oregon.

