Sublimity Opportunity!! Home under 2 years and must close no sooner than May 1st. Cascade Crest community w/o HOA. 1/3 acre, fully fenced with RV parking and expansive front porch. 2 story w/Main floor primary and office. White Cabinets/White Granite and Stainless throughout. Vaulted main and primary. LVP throughout with carpet in bedrooms. Main suite has soaker tub and custom tiled shower. Custom blinds with up/down option. Finished tandem garage. Seller is licensed Broker in State of Oregon.
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
The suspect worked in a state Department of Human Services 24-hour home in Lebanon for people with developmental disabilities.
Find out how long the "saturation patrols" will last.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.