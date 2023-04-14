Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2016 square foot home. Located in the beautiful country setting of Sublimity, just minutes from Salem and Keizer. Home is located on a large lot and boasts many upgraded features including: 3 car garage with lots of storage, fenced back yard, large covered patio, shed with electricity and heat (possible studio or office space), underground sprinkler system, natural gas fireplace, range, furnace and water heater, vaulted/pan ceilings, tile shower, soaking tub, huge closet.