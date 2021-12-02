 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $569,000

Like new, one owner home in small town country feel. 1 level open floor plan. 3 bedrooms plus office with over 2000 SQ feet of living space. Beautiful quartz countertops with tile backsplash, custom cabinets, pantry and SS appliances. Huge laundry room with lots of storage and counter space. Primary bedroom sits by itself for privacy. RV pad with power hookups, plenty of parking, fully fenced back yard with landscaping, UG sprinklers, covered patio and AC.

