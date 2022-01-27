3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $558,500

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Home located in Sublimity, offering enjoyment of the farmland surrounding it. Open floor plan, huge master suite and 3 car garage with high ceilings. Oversized utility room next to bedrooms. Covered patio with access from living space and master bedroom. Garden shed with power, planting station and attached greenhouse. Fully landscaped with underground sprinklers, walkways around home and an apple tree for your enjoyment. Garden boxes in back of home with full sun and water. Seller is licensed Realtor.