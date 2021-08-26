Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This beautiful craftsman on a large lot shows pride of ownership. An office on the main is perfect for working from home. The upstairs features an expansive master suite w/ soaking tub & large walk-in closet. Upgrades incl: granite counters, wainscotting, & custom shutters & blinds. Extra deep garage & storage shed for all your hobbies. The large backyard is an outdoor oasis, complete fenced, w/ a kennel, xtra-large patio, water feature. Minutes to Salem -This small-town home offers the best of everything!
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $550,000
