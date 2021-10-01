 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $545,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Love this floor plan! Newer single lvl, Private mstr suite at the back /2 bdrms off front hallway, open kitchen/lvng, vaulted ceilings, corner fireplace & vaulted mstr bdrm, every room w/tons of natural light, beautiful drapery included, great lrg flat lot & a 3 CAR GRG! Mstr bdrm features lrg soaking tub & beautiful spacious shower & an enormous walk in closet. Granite kitchen counters and Lrg Walk in pantry!

