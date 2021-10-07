 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $535,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Quality custom single level home located in sought after North Santiam School District. Just minutes outside of Salem, peaceful country feel & proximity to recreational activities. Roomy floor plan features vaulted ceilings, wide hallways, formal dining, breakfast nook, separate living & family rooms, spacious chef's kitchen w/island. Butler's pantry could be used in many ways. This is a level, fully sprinkled .25 acre gardener's delight. Home offering an abundance of Light & storage. LG Garage w/220 power.

