3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $530,000

Updated farmhouse on large lot with countryside views! Inviting hickory floors, woodstove in LR. Quartz in kitchen, Dining room leads to large deck. Primary bdrm on main. 2 more upstairs & loft space. 420 Sq. Ft. single car garage with woodstove & also makes for a great workshop! Second shed too. The unfinished basement offers additional storage, potential for additional rooms and interior or exterior entrance. New furnace 2/22, ext. paint & hickory floors 2021. A/C, fully fenced yard w/ 2 gates. Low taxes