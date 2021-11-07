 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $435,900

Must see 1 story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Sublimity. Completely updated kitchen stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops w/ marble backsplash, and shaker style white cabinets. New exterior paint 2021. Large fully fenced backyard w/ raised garden beds and shed. This one won't last long!

