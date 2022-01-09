 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sublimity - $429,000

This home is completely update and ready for its new owner. Tastefully done with large fenced yard, oversized covered deck, masonry fireplace, all new paint inside and out, FA gas furnace, electric water heater,. Home has an attached 250 sq ft heated office space with bathroom. This room could serve many purposes, including dual living. Presently zoned commercial but buyer should do their own due diligence regarding the intended use. Large workshop area in garage space.

