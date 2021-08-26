Views & location! Single story home featuring a chef's kitchen w/lots of counter space, dual islands, LR w/gas FP, 10'-14' ceilings, custom arches & pillars, office, large primary suite w/2 walk-in closets, plus a bonus space/studio above 3 car garage. Covered porch w/3 different access points & partial views of the Santiam river. Beautifully landscaped, terraced yard. Usable, undeveloped Bonus Space below home w/potential for add'l living space & set up w/toilet, sink & plumbed for full bath & kitchenette.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $835,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
There will be no Northwest Art & Air Festival this weekend, or at all this year, the City of Albany has decided.
- Updated
PORTLAND — People in Oregon, regardless of vaccination status, will once again be required to wear masks in most public outdoor settings — inc…
Wonderful, well kept home in a quiet setting yet close to shopping, schools, golfing, parks, the hospital & more! This cozy home features …
- Updated
ALSEA — A Benton County school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability…
- Updated
An Albany convicted sex offender faces new child pornography-related charges after reportedly using gift cards to entice two Lebanon-area chil…
- Updated
The Greater Albany Public Schools board met Monday night at Meadowridge Elementary School to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month and Gov. Kate Bro…
- Updated
A firefighter working the Gales fire within the Middle Fork Complex has been killed in an accident, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The Northwest Art & Air Festival, a staple summer event in Albany, is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19. The fes…
It's a new video game that comes with a big prize.
- Updated
The sound of bagpipes filled the Salem Armory Wednesday afternoon for the memorial service of Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright.