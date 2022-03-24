3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $752,000

Highly desirable area.1 level home, beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms living room and family room .Remodeled kitchen in 2017.Heated radiant floors throughout the home! ceramic tile,spacious floor plan w/huge windows throughout the home that offers lots of sunlight. Outside firepit for enteratining, RV & boat parking.4 car garage.Oversized back patio. Over an acre lot with seasonal creek and so much more to offer!OPEN HOUSE Sun 12-3 pm All offers due by Sunday 5 pm . please