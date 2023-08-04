Beautiful custom built one owner home located in Beautiful Wildlife Meadows. Open vaulted great room with large windows for natural light and gas fireplace. Kitchen with tons of custom cabinets, breakfast bar & plenty of counter space. Spacious master with shower and soaking tub that will spoil you! Granite counters, solid oak and tile flooring. Huge RV space & covered patio. Triple tandem garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $575,000
