3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $549,990

This previous model home features impeccable finishes throughout. Kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops and SS GE appliances with large walk-in pantry. Spacious living room with fireplace and beautiful vaulted ceiling plus separate living space. Large laundry room to include sink, washer and dryer. main bedroom features walk-in shower, dual vanities, and walk-in closet. Covered patio and landscaped front and back. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, walking trails and Highway 22.

