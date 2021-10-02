3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home in desirable Stayton neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in main with bonus sitting area. Sunroom, office, bonus rooms, two fireplaces, granite counter tops through out, RV pad, two car garage, lots of storage space, too many amenities to list! Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard in peaceful neighborhood. Don't miss out on this lovely home on large corner lot!!
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $545,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over 100 COVID cases in GAPS since Sept. 7, high schoolers may have to use city transit to get to school
- Updated
There have been over 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Albany Public Schools district since school started on Sept. 7.
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common fa…
- Updated
Ron Loney, who died Friday at the age of 84, was a champion for Albany youth for more than half a century.
- Updated
A person posing as a city of Albany water employee tried to get inside a residence on Monday, according to a social media post from the city.
An Albany man has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
- Updated
Samaritan Health Services is partnering with Linn County Public Health to begin administering third dose booster shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine…
- Updated
A Willamette Valley wholesale grass seed distributor pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for knowingly concealing a scheme to defraud the J…
- Updated
Willamette Speedway, the popular home of automobile racing in Linn County, narrowly staved off foreclosure proceedings this year.