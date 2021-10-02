3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $545,000

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home in desirable Stayton neighborhood. Vaulted ceilings in main with bonus sitting area. Sunroom, office, bonus rooms, two fireplaces, granite counter tops through out, RV pad, two car garage, lots of storage space, too many amenities to list! Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard in peaceful neighborhood. Don't miss out on this lovely home on large corner lot!!