3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $487,990

"The Snowbrush", another popular single story by Hayden Homes. This home has it all from the central Chefs Kitchen with Island and Pantry,to the large Main Suite with both a shower and soaker tub. Beautiful Gas FP with a large covered patio. The other side of the home will have 2 bedrooms, home office and a bath with double sinks. LVP, SS appliances w Quartz counters. This home is to be built and has time for you to select colors/options. Complete in April 2022. We make building easy!!