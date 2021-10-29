Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home, built in 2018, offers an open floor plan w/ a vaulted living room. Custom wood blinds. Cozy up to a dual sided fireplace inside or under the covered patio, while enjoying watching sunsets. Quartz countertops and island w/ custom cabinets. Laminate flooring throughout the main level, carpet upstairs and bedrooms. Fully landscaped with underground sprinklers. Shopping, schools and parks conveniently located nearby. A short commute to the Santiam Golf Club and OR-22.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $465,000
