3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $465,000

Look no further, This 3 bed/2 bth one level home has a great layout & lots of privacy! This home is on a flag lot backed up to a school, no neighbors behind you. It features a gas fireplace in the Family Room, Gas BBQ Hookup, High Ceilings, Central AC, Oversized Garage & Utility Room, Covered Patio, Formal Dining Room, RV pad, Fenced Backyard, Underground Sprinklers. It's conveniently located to schools, shopping & blocks to Pioneer Park.