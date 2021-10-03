3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $463,990

Last 1 of 2 homesites left in Lambert Place! This home price reflects inclusive options, 3 car garage and an oversize corner lot at .23. The Pacific has 2 living spaces with the open living concept along with vaults in the living and Main Bedroom. This is a cooks kitchen with large walk in pantry and a beautiful covered patio. Come pick your colors and options in our design center! This home is to be built with an expected completion of March/April 2022. Pics are from a previous home.