One of a kind home with HUGE 3,104sqft, 9+ room custom attached shop. Fit for use as office space, hobby, workshop, or all of the above! Even has a Sauna room and full bath. Home sits on .23 Acre lot and newer addition w/master bed/bath with vaulted ceilings and slider to back deck. Home is ready for some updates but has been well maintained with newer roof, hot water, heat pump & furnace 2017. Shop has insulation, ventilation, lighting, electrical, RV Parking.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $462,500
