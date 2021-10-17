 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $425,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. This charming split level home has incredible privacy on over a quarter acre lot. ALL NEW: roof, exterior paint, interior paint, quartz counters thoughout, carpet, plank flooring, lighting fixtures, overhead fans, microwave hood and stove. Bonus room downstairs that can be used as an office or "zoom room". Giant brand new custom built deck and rail system perfect for entertaining with beautiful hillside view. Finished basement and garage is freshly painted. Move in ready and a short drive to the I-5!

