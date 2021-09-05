3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $400,000

Well maintained home with a lot of character. Original wood floors, built in storage and a fireplace on each level. This home is solid! Main floor has 1596 sq ft and an additional 1596 sq ft is found in the basement that offers multiple uses with a separate entrance to outside if needed. Newer paint, roof, vinyl windows and gas furnace. Covered patio and landscaped backyard with garden areas. Close to shopping, restaurants and riverfront park.