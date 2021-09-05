 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $400,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $400,000

Well maintained home with a lot of character. Original wood floors, built in storage and a fireplace on each level. This home is solid! Main floor has 1596 sq ft and an additional 1596 sq ft is found in the basement that offers multiple uses with a separate entrance to outside if needed. Newer paint, roof, vinyl windows and gas furnace. Covered patio and landscaped backyard with garden areas. Close to shopping, restaurants and riverfront park.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News