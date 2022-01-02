Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is desirable Stayton neighborhood. Home is located on large corner lot at end of street. Big Open living room with beautiful wood floors, opens to the bright and roomy kitchen/ dining area. Step out to the fully fenced backyard with darling shed, raised garden beds, area for chickens and still room for entertaining and play! Part of garage has been converted to heated office space. Can be easily converted back by Seller upon request.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $385,000
