Perfectly located, easy to own, looking for new people to love her. Three blocks to Pioneer Park, six blocks to Santiam Hospital, nine blocks to downtown Stayton. Primary suite, nicely landscaped backyard with awesome crafts or storage shed. Separate laundry room. Big garage with built in storage. Lots of off street parking and possible RV pad. Stayton is about 20 minutes by car from Salem, 24 minutes to Silverton and 50 minutes to Detroit Lake (your nav app results may differ). VIRTUAL STAGING.
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $375,000
