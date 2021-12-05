3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $370,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Westown Park Charmer! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath single level home features a spacious living room w/combination dining area, new flooring throughout, new interior paint, new light fixtures, updated exterior paint, updated main bath & primary bath w/new vanities, updated kitchen w/new stainless steel appliances, new countertops & backsplash & ton's of storage in the garage. Located on over a 1/4 lot, exterior features a landscaped yard, covered patio, fenced yard & storage shed. Don't miss this one!!