3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $350,000

You need to see this amazing charmer of a home! It feels NEW inside and out from a remodel in 2019 that includes: Int/Ext paint, doors, flooring, Stainless appliances, lighting, granite countertops with a double-sink in the bathroom, new cabinets, new siding, and a new roof! The back of the home has access and room for RV parking, a nice shed, a firepit for entertaining and a carefree Sprinkler-system in front and back along with a new Fence! This home will not last long so come see it before it's GONE!