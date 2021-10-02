 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Stayton - $305,000

AFFORDABLE Vintage home in good condition on corner lot near downtown Stayton. Covered front & back porches. Painted kitchen cabinets, new roof in 2018, Upgraded vinyl windows & lots of built-in storage. Must see!

