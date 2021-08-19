3 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $950,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Gorgeous log home built by Wally Eichler! With 3 acres of rolling grass and walk up river access, you will enjoy the picturesque views from either expansive deck. This log home is truly a masterpiece that will captivate you with the massive logs brought here from Montana, the engineered stone fireplace that highlights the 7x5 window with views of the river. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen and 3000 square feet of well-appointed living space. The master suite has it all, fireplace, study and en-suite bathroom.