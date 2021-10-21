Spacious farmhouse in an ideal location! On these 5.57 acres of land you'll find GORGEOUS views, a large shop, heated guest quarters, room for an RV and of course the adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom , 1813 square foot home with a wrap around porch, an office or den, an updated roof, heat pump and flooring. The property features two wells one connected to the house and one connected to a beautiful hand pump. A large garden area, chicken coop, orchard, fire pit and fenced pastures ready for your animals.
3 Bedroom Home in Shedd - $649,000
