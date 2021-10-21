3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $965,000

Horse enthusiasts, this one is for you! Your chance to own this gorgeous, flat, 10.94 acres with 96' x 120' barn w/72' X 120' Arena w/4 finish stalls, 1 tack up stall, Heated/Insulated tack room, wash rack w/hot & cold water, exterior round pen, 48' X 36' equipment shed. Love canning? Gorgeous partial dome house features a beautifully updated kitchen, newer flooring, interior paint, exterior paint, updated bathrooms and more! Full list of property features outlined in associated docs - don't miss this one!!