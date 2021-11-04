 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $899,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $899,000

Are you ready to make your farmhouse dreams a reality? This 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1,737 Sq. Ft. home nestled in 43.1 acres features an open attic space, bonus room, pool room, shop, barn, new furnace, and more! Schedule an in-person or private tour today!

