3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $849,000

Come home to this one of a kind gem on 39.49 acres of endless possibilities! Follow the tree lined driveway, where you will find an undated 3BR/2B home. amongst several outbuildings, a workshop, a large beautiful barn with horse stalls, and a seasonal pond. Most everything needed for your dream farm or equestrian property. Wildlife abounds, amongst hay fields, fruit orchards, and several acres of marketable timber. A hunters dream with on site harvest Property backs to Weyerhaeuser Snow Peak Area.

