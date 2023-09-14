Enjoy Rural Living on 4.49 acres. Spacious Custom Home with 2,286 sf, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Light and bright open floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings and Large rooms. Updated Gourmet Kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet and Master Bath with a custom shower and jetted soaking tub. Large indoor utility room with sink and storage. Oversized attached 2 car garage. 5 year old Roof, deck and flooring. 2 year old heat pump. Large covered deck. Park like setting with forest, flat field and fruit trees. Newer 60 X 36 Workshop, with three 12' doors, ideal for RV, Boat or equipment storage. Plenty of room for horses or farm. Abundance of water, well produces 70 GPM! OPEN HOUSE 9/16 1pm to 4pm.