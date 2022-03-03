3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $634,900

Need two homes in relatively close proximity? The this is your property! Turn of the century farmhouse with 7.30 acres combining lots 700 & 701, each having it's own septic system! Zoned RCT-2.5 you can build one-rent one, or keep Mom & Dad close by. Septic systems installed in 2008. Well produces 25 GPM, enough to serve both lots. Take advantage of this combined listing providing a significant discount to the buyer needing more acreage than MLS 779668 or 789295 alone. Seller may carry.