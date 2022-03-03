 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $634,900

3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $634,900

Need two homes in relatively close proximity? The this is your property! Turn of the century farmhouse with 7.30 acres combining lots 700 & 701, each having it's own septic system! Zoned RCT-2.5 you can build one-rent one, or keep Mom & Dad close by. Septic systems installed in 2008. Well produces 25 GPM, enough to serve both lots. Take advantage of this combined listing providing a significant discount to the buyer needing more acreage than MLS 779668 or 789295 alone. Seller may carry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News