3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $628,500

Home in the country with over 5 acres!! Hay barn, shop and multiple small structures to shelter all your farm animals. Updated kitchen with new counter tops, freshly painted cabinets and newer appliances. Updated bathrooms, new paint, new flooring and 2 water heaters! Cross fenced pastures to move animals, updated electrical panel with wiring for generator, newer roof and garden area. Front pasture could be used as outdoor arena. Large variety of fruit trees and bushes. The view in front is amazing!!