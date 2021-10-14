3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $599,000

Beautifully updated home w/ so much country charm. Truly one of a kind, this is the one you've been waiting for. Amazing kitchen remodeled only 2 years ago, qrtz countertops, custom softclose cabinetry and SS appliances. Entertain outside with the amazing outdoor kitchen and water feature. Work on projects in the large and updated 26x55 shop with 220 and a finished loft. House zoned commercial so bring your home businesses!