3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $475,000

Fabulous one-level living on Thomas Creek on just under 1/2 acre lot. Better than new, this 2018 built home features quartz counters, an open flowing floor plan, covered outside living & 12x36 RV parking. Vaulted ceilings in the owner's suite with a soaking tub, amazing walk-in shower & large closet make this a dream come true. Gas fireplace in the great room, laminate floors & a gourmet kitchen with gas stove & island. Amazing storage throughout. Three car attached garage. OPEN SUNDAY 4/3 1-4PM

