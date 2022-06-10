 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $425,000

This newer 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is ready for you to call home! This one level home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a great room that is open to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has beautiful white quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are easy to care for laminate floors throughout the home. Enjoy the outdoors in the spacious, fenced backyard with a covered patio and parking area for your trailer, boat or other toys. This home is a must visit!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News