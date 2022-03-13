 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $325,000

Great home in the center of town with a lot of recent updates. New floors, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen and appliances, new siding, new interior and exterior paint, freshly painted shop, new decking and new roof installed in 2015. Don't miss out on this charming Scio home! Open House 03/12/22 and 03/13/2022 11am-2pm.

