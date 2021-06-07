 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Scio - $245,300

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. BACK ON MARKET! Located in historic Scio on Main St is this single level, 3 bed, 1 bath home with attached garage and off street parking. Surrounded by historic homes and tree lined street this home is ready for some TLC . Fully fenced backyard, covered patio and smart use of space makes this a great starter home or keep as a rental and all out of floodplain. Do Not Disturb Tenants. View More

