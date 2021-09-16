 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $925,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $925,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $925,000

Your dreams of cabin living come true! The tree lined driveway transports you to a peaceful sanctuary. 2250 ft of living space, 3 bay shop, toolshed, greenhouse, and 3.22 acres of land incl pond and fruit trees. This beautiful log cabin has all the modern amenities including granite countertops, SS appliances, and high speed internet. Soak away your troubles in the claw foot tub, and then sip your favorite beverage in front of the glorious picture windows or on the deck, and survey the beauty of

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News