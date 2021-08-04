3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $850,000

Under Construction! Stunning Modern Home built by Rich Duncan Construction in desirable Kurth Meadow Estates! Gorgeous finishes throughout including wide plank oak floors, minimum 10' ceilings & so much more! Master Suite has own walk-out patio. Spa-like Master Bathroom w/separate vanities, soaking tub & large walk-in shower. Roof top terrace off Living Room is a dream come true for those who love to entertain! Additional covered patio with outdoor kitchen. Oversized Garage & much more.